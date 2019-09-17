Goldins' case discussed at special briefing

Fox News Anchor moved by story of Goldin family, says he considers it great privilege to help them by sharing their story.

Arutz Sheva and Chovevei Zion held a dinner and a toast last night at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, attended by foreign journalists and opinion leaders headed by Fox News senior anchor Pete Hegseth.

The event was attended by Yamina party chairman Ayelet Shaked, head of the Government Press Office Nitzan Chen, and the Goldin family, who son Hadar, whose body is being held by the Hamas terror group.

Leah and Simcha Goldin, Hadar’s parents, spoke at the event about their frustration with the policy of Israel, which is not doing enough to recover the soldiers kidnapped by Hamas.

Dr. Goldin emphasized that both the US government and UN officials share the goal, but unfortunately, the State of Israel is not pushing efforts to return the soldiers. Fox News anchor Pete Hegeth said he was moved by the parents' comments, and related that, in the course of his work he has invested much effort toward the return of abducted and missing US soldiers, and he sees it as a great privilege to share the painful story of the Goldin and Shaul families to help bring the boys for burial in Israel.

The head of the GPO Nitzan Chen said that this year's elections in Israel are garnering interest internationally more than ever, making the work of the GPO, which works with journalists from around the world, particularly important.

Chris Mitchell, head of the Christian media network CBN, told how media outlets in the US and around the world denigrate Israel and do not present the truth about what is happening in Israel. He said honest media that doesn’t produce “Fake News” was an important step toward presenting the State of Israel to hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Addressing US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Shaked said that Netanyahu “told only the parts that are good for Israel, the fact that we’ll apply sovereignty on the Jordan Valley and on most of the Jewish settlements…but the bad thing for us is that actually the plan talks about a Palestinian state in all the other areas. The settlements make up only about 3-4% of Area C. From what we know, Trump’s plan talks about a Palestinian state in Area C and the Jewish settlements will be like balloons in a Palestinian area.”

“We, of course, are against it. Let’s see what will be the result of the election. As far as I know, the President said that he will publish the plan right after the election. I assume that he will present the plan before Netanyahu establishes a government, and the plan will be like an invitation to the left to enter his government,” she added.





