Teenager: 'Benny Gantz pinched me'

Haredi teen claims he asked Gantz to leave him alone, but says Gantz chased after him.

A 13-year-old haredi boy said that Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz pinched him on Monday night.

The incident occurred when Gantz visited the Western Wall.

The boy, who lives in the Old City, told Walla!: "I saw Gantz at the entrance and asked: 'Did you become religious?' He came closer to me, pinched me on the shoulder, where you pinch someone who lost consciousness, and said: 'What did you say?'"

"I asked him to leave me alone. That really hurt me."

He also said that after he moved away from Gantz, Gantz attempted to catch him three or four times before moving on.