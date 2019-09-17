More than 10,000 polling stations around the country will open at 7:00 a.m. as Israelis vote in elections for 22nd Knesset.

Israel votes: More than six million Israeli citizens will be able to exercise their democratic right on Tuesday and vote in the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

10,543 polling stations around the country will open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 10:00 p.m., at which time television exit polls will try to predict who will form the next government. The true results should begin coming in several hours after that.

In localities with up to 350 residents, the polling stations will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The same applies to polling stations in hospitals, prisons and detention centers.

6,394,030 eligible voters will be able to visit the polling stations and drop into the ballot the note bearing the name of their preferred party. The right to vote is given to every Israeli citizen who on the day of elections to the Knesset is 18 years of age or older.

Election day is a day of rest by law, but public transportation services and other public services as determined by the Central Elections Committee (restaurants, theaters and cinemas, water and electricity plants, hospitals, rescue forces, etc.) operate as usual. Inter-city public transportation will be free on election day.