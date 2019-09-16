Bennett: Ground should shake over peace plan

Yamina candiate Naftali Bennett expressed concern following Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz'd statement that less than 10% of Judea and Samaria would remain in Israel's hands.

"Minister Katz is right," Bennett told Arutz Sheva. "He spoke of between eight and eleven percent of the territories remaining in Israel. That is to say, between 89 and 92 percent of the US territories will be in Palestinian sovereignty and will move from the status of Area C to Area A and B . The ground should shake. People don't understand what tomorrow's elections are."

"The plan is clear. The map I presented may need a little correction here or there, it is an enclave plan. It will turn Beit El, Ariel, Ofra, and Elon Moreh over to others. Not one Jew will be forcibly removed. That is what the prime minister said and I believe him. It would make matters even worse, leaving Jewish communities as isolated islands with several Israeli yards around them and then an ocean of Palestinian sovereignty. It's a terrible thing," he said.

"I urge Minister Katz and the Prime Minister to deny this and will say that they will not leave the communities as individual islands within a Palestinian settlement. Until this moment, they are unwilling to say it in their voices - because that is the truth. That's what the elections will be about tomorrow.

"After all, what happened in the past? What happened when Ayelet and I got into the ring? For the first time he could say to Obama: I want to, but Bennett won't let me down and he will overthrow the government. But if we become four or five seats we will not have such power. The Likud has weakened, their spirit has weakened, and we must stand strong.

Bennett said the American response to his map is of even greater concern. "The Americans were very clear and said the map was inaccurate. I agree, I built the map on the basis of all the information I was able to store from all the American, Israeli and settlement sources I have. From the feedback I have received since I published the map - the reality is worse."

"Where is the great difficulty and why is there a clear and immediate danger to the people of Samaria, Binyamin, Gush Etzion and South Mount Hevron? Because Trump is a friend and it's much easier to resist who he is not a friend. He has helped us over time and gives us the Jordan Valley Everybody has to wonder why Netanyahu just showed us what we get and not what we give? Maybe we are just a moment before the abandonment of the communities and the lives of the residents are about to become a living hell? Nobody will be deported or come with bulldozers, but we will do something like what Yossi Beilin talked about: leave the settlers there and they will have to manage on their own. Do you want to travel to Kedumim, Karni Samaria, Mount Bracha or Itamar in the middle of Palestine on a narrow, thin road that will itself be Israel but around it will be Palestine? That is what we are talking about here.

"I call first and foremost for the residents of Judea and Samaria and the heads of the local councils: Your home is in danger. We won't evacuate you, but we will abandon you and leave you on or own. Don't say you didn't know. We need Netanyahu to be prime minister but next to him we will be the only people in the country who can stop him from giving the country away in the face of international pressure:" Bennett concluded.