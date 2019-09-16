

General closure on Gaza, Judea and Samaria for election day IDF orders closure on PA, Hamas controlled areas for Tuesday's elections, starting at midnight tonight. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Border crossing into Gaza An IDF spokesman said that in accordance with the assessment of the security situation and the political echelon, a general closure will be imposed on the Judea and Samaria area and the Gaza Strip crossings will be closed starting Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The closure will begin at midnight tonight,



The opening of the crossings and lifting of the closure will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at midnight, subject to assessment of the situation and in accordance with routine opening hours.



During the closure, only humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases will be allowed, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.





