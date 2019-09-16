Trump: We know the culprit behind attack on Saudi oil facilities

Trump issues warning to Iran following attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, says US is "locked and loaded".

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a veiled warning to Iran following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

While Trump did not mention Iran, he wrote on Twitter, “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

Saudi Arabia said that the drone strikes on its key oil facilities disrupted about half of the kingdom's oil capacity, or 5% of the daily global oil supply.

Yemen's Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attacks, saying 10 drones targeted state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais.

Trump’s comment came after a US official told Reuters that Saturday’s attack came from the direction of Iran, and cruise missiles may have been used.

“There’s no doubt that Iran is responsible for this. No matter how you slice it, there’s no escaping it. There’s no other candidate,” the official said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also blamed Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy," Pompeo tweeted. "Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."