Litzman: We are fighting for the right to live as haredim

'The elections aren't right vs. left or Bibi vs Gantz. The only important thing to them is who will establish a gov't without haredim.'

The United Torah Judaism party held a rally on Sunday night with thousands of participants, including important rabbis and Hasidic rebbes and Knesset members from Agudat Israel and Degel Hatorah.

Deputy Health Minister Litzman addressed the crowd at the rally: "This time we are really close to Judgment Day. Rosh Hashanah is at the door and we looking for merits. We are praying with tens of thousands of Jews here to our father our king to avert the plans of those who are fighting against us."

"What is the struggle about this time? On the honor of heaven, on our right to be haredim and keep the commandments, to fulfill a life of Torah and faith. Not right versus left, not Netanyahu versus Gantz, and not political policy or the economy. The only thing that's important to them is who will succeed in establishing a government without haredim."

"Think how they would respond in Israel and the world if they would declare a government without Ethiopians, without the Druze. But it's okay to insult haredim, to slander and besmirch them. Jewish values - important values which were held sacred for years - they want to uproot everything."

"It's been proven to the utmost that each person is personally obligated to help us be victorious. The honor of haredi Judaism is placed on the shoulders of each individual. We always knew about the power of the many but this time we learned about the power of the individual to save the many."

"If we become weak, G-d forbid, the message to everyone will be that it's possible to harm us and it pays off. But if we grow and are successful, it will be the greatest sanctification of G-d's name and the message will reverberate throughout the world, that haredi Judaism cannot be destroyed and you cannot benefit from incitement against haredim."