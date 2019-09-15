Bennett: Meet the Deal of the Century map - 'a nightmare'

Senior Yamina member presents map showing expected danger to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria after peace plan.

Former minister and senior Yamina leader Naftali Bennett continued to criticize the “Deal of the Century” plan, calling it a “nightmare” for settlement of Judea and Samaria.

Bennett presented a map of Judea and Samaria which emphasizes the expected danger to Jewish communities, large and small, as a result of the plan, due to the Palestinian Arab envelope that will surround them.

Bennett wrote alongside the map he presents:

“This is the ‘Deal of the Century’ that will hit us immediately after the election.

Black - Palestine. Over 90% of the area.

White - Individual ‘islands’ in an ocean of Palestine. Surrounded 360 degrees by Hamas, Tanzim, the PLO.

A nightmare for every resident of Ariel, Ofra and Kiryat Arba. The end of settlement.

Only Yamina will stop the plan for islands in Palestine."