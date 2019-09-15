Bennett: Meet the Deal of the Century map - 'a nightmare'

Former minister and senior Yamina leader Naftali Bennett continued to criticize the “Deal of the Century” plan, calling it a “nightmare” for settlement of Judea and Samaria.
Bennett presented a map of Judea and Samaria which emphasizes the expected danger to Jewish communities, large and small, as a result of the plan, due to the Palestinian Arab envelope that will surround them.
Bennett wrote alongside the map he presents:
“This is the ‘Deal of the Century’ that will hit us immediately after the election.
Black - Palestine. Over 90% of the area.
White - Individual ‘islands’ in an ocean of Palestine. Surrounded 360 degrees by Hamas, Tanzim, the PLO.
A nightmare for every resident of Ariel, Ofra and Kiryat Arba. The end of settlement.
Only Yamina will stop the plan for islands in Palestine."