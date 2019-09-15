Kelly Craft takes her role as US ambassador to UN

Craft vows to be "a voice of America’s unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and peaceful resolution of conflicts."

Kelly Craft on Thursday presented her credentials as the new US ambassador to the United Nations.

Craft said she is coming to the organization “as a voice of America’s unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and whenever possible peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

“Strong American leadership is absolutely critical and I intend to provide it,” she said. “I will stand by our friends and allies, I will advocate for the poor and the weak.”

The Senate approved Craft to be ambassador to the UN last month. She previously served as US ambassador to Canada.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Craft promised to follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, Nikki Haley, in defending Israel.

“Without US leadership, our partners and allies would be vulnerable to bad actors at the UN. This is particularly true in the case of Israel, which is the subject of unrelenting bias and hostility in UN venues,” Craft told the committee last month.

“The United States will never accept such bias, and if confirmed I commit to seizing every opportunity to shine a light on this conduct, call it what it is, and demand that these outrageous practices finally come to an end,” she added.