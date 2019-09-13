Netanyahu hints Blue and White behind US spying report

Prime Minister Netanyahu hints Blue and White was behind Politico report saying Israel attempted to spy on the United States.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday hinted that the Blue and White party was behind the report on the Politico website which said that Israel attempted to spy on the United States by installing listening devices near the White House and other sensitive locations in Washington.

Netanyahu, who emphasized that the report was a "total lie," quoted Fox News commentator Mark Levin who hinted on Thursday that Joel Benenson, Blue and White’s campaign strategist who in the past served as former US President Barack Obama’s strategist, was behind the leak to Politico.

Netanyahu continued his attack on the leaders of Blue and White, saying, "Everything is kosher in their minds. They are ready to do anything, and they do not care about harming this precious asset of Israeli-US relations, and my relationship with the United States. Everything is kosher in order to collect a few more votes and to bring about a leftist government."

MK Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of Blue and White, responded to Netanyahu’s allegations later on Friday.

“Yesterday I was interviewed on CNN and backed up Bibi on the wiretapping story. Today he accused us of initiating the story. Forget the fact that he’s a liar, what about some national responsibility? The man has gone off the rails,” tweeted Lapid.

The Politico story asserted that an investigation by security forces in the United States has led to the suspicion that Israel is behind the placing of miniature surveillance devices, colloquially known as “StingRays,” in the vicinity of the White House.

The devices in question mimic regular cell towers to fool cell phones into giving them their locations and identity information. According to Politico, they also can capture the contents of calls and data use.

On Thursday, Netanyahu denied the report as he landed in Sochi where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu said, "Lies. Complete nonsense. I have a clear directive - no intelligence collections in the US, and this directive is completely enforced.".

US President Donald Trump later downplayed the report.

“I don’t think the Israelis are spying on us. I really would find that hard to believe,” he told reporters.

Trump’s comments came after a senior US administration official said that the report in Politico is “completely false”.

