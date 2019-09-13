Israel and Iran: How will this end?

In 2011 Civil War broke out in Syria. Many people had high hopes for the uprising and for the Arab spring in general. Perhaps this would end of the long reign of dictators in the Middle East. But quickly, the war took a sharp downturn into oblivion. What started out as rebels against the regime, quickly transformed into something entirely different.

Since 2011, you might have noticed that Israel has struck Syria with hundreds of airstrikes. And if you’ve only been reading the headlines, you might be wondering, what the hell is Israel doing? Why get embroiled in a mess that has seemingly little to do with Israel. Let the Muslim nations battle it out and let’s just be happy that they’re not messing with us.

Well, it turns out, that’s not the case at all. Prof. Dan Schueftan is the head of the National Securities Studies Center at the University of Haifa. He’s also the author of several books and articles on issues pertaining to Israel’s National Security. He joins us today to talk about the Iranian Threat.