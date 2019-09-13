IDF raises level of alert

IDF raises its level of alert out of concern that Gaza terrorist organizations will expand the range of the rocket fire.

The IDF has raised its level of alert out of concern that the terrorist organizations in Gaza will expand the range of the rocket fire ahead of the elections, Kan 11 News reported Thursday evening.

In addition, violent riots are expected on Friday along the border fence, as has been the case in recent weeks, and the defense establishment is preparing for this.

The report also said that in light of the tensions, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tamir Hyman, and the head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, did not join the Prime Minister's trip to Russia.