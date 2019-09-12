Chabad leaders: Vote for United Torah Judaism party

Senior leaders of the Chabad movement in Israel have endorsed the United Torah Judaism party, just days ahead of the September 17th general election.

Rabbi Chaim Shalom Deitsch, the head of the Tzemach Tzedek organization, and Rabbi Zalman Goffin of Yeshivat Tomchei Temimim of Kfar Chabad came out with a special call for Chabad-Lubavitch members to vote for the UTJ in the upcoming elections next week.

Rabbi Deitsch wrote: "In answering the question of who to choose, we have nothing but the words of the Rebbe who said we should vote for the most haredi list, and it is undoubtedly the list of Agudat Yisrael," referring to the Hasidic faction within the United Torah Judaism list.

Rabbi Goffin also said: "The most haredi party, as the Rebbe instructed us [to support], is the United Torah Judaism party."

Although large sections of Chabad used to support the Otzma Yehudit List, many Chabad rabbis came out during the past week with a call not to vote for it, over fears the party may not cross the electoral threshold.