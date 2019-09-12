US group launches 'Synagogue Security Initiative'

The Americans Against Antisemitism (AAA) organization has launched an initiative to offer free security training for synagogues in response to a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States.

AAA said in a statement: "As everyone knows, violent anti-Semitic hate crimes have been skyrocketing across the United States. We’ve had two synagogue shootings this year, and as we approach the High Holidays, when synagogues are traditionally packed with more congregants, it’s all the more important to ensure that members are security-aware. No congregation should wait for tragedy to strike to take their own security seriously."

"Therefore, Americans Against Antisemitism has partnered with two security training organizations, SecurityIntel and Sons of Liberty, to offer totally FREE training to synagogues which includes security awareness, facility walk-through assessments that expose weaknesses and blindspots, active-shooter scenario response, and tactical/safety training."

AAA founder former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind stated: “In times like these, with violent anti-Semitism on the rise, we can’t rely on others to secure our places of worship, so it’s imperative that we sure up our defenses."