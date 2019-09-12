US announces $15 million in rewards for info on Al Qaeda leaders

US offers massive cash rewards for information on terrorist leaders wanted for plotting attacks on US and Israel.

The United States State Department is offering $15 million in rewards for information leading to the capture of three Al Qaeda terrorists, a senior State Department official announced.

Nathan Sales, the Counterterrorism Coordinator for the US State Department, said that the Department’s Rewards For Justice program is now offering up to five million dollars each for information on three leaders of the Al Qaeda terrorist organization.

“Today, the United States is announcing that we are offering rewards of up to five million dollars each for information on three senior Al Qaeda figures,” Sales told Arutz Sheva.

“We hope that these rewards will keep these terrorists on the run, and that people who have information that can stop terrorist attacks will provide this information to the United States so that we can take these terrorists off the battlefield and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

The terrorists include Faruq al-Suri, the leader of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HAD), an Al Qaeda affiliate group. According to the State Department, al-Suri “is a veteran member” of Al Qaeda, “having been active in the terrorist organization for decades. He was a senior paramilitary trainer with Al Qaeda senior leader Sayf al-Adl in Afghanistan in the 1990s, and trained fighters for AQ in Iraq from 2003 to 2005. Al-Suri was previously detained in Lebanon from 2009 to 2013, and afterwards became the military commander of al-Nusrah Front. He left the al-Nusrah Front in 2016.”

The second terrorist, Sami al-Uraydi is a senior sharia official for Hurras al-Din, and was previously involved in terrorist plots against Israel and the US. Al-Uraydi was the senior sharia official for the al-Nusrah terror group from 2014 to 2016.

Also included in the offer is Abu ‘Abd al-Karim al-Masri, became a member of Hurras al-Din’s senior leadership, and served as mediator between Hurras al-Din and the al-Nusrah Front.

All three of the terrorists were added to the State Department’s wanted list on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.