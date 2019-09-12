Poll: Right-wing bloc 58, Left-wing 53

Likud leads Blue and White 33 to 31 in final Israel Hayom poll before election, with neither side able to form narrow coalition government.

The Likud holds a two-seat lead over the center-left Blue and White party in the final pre-election poll published by Israel Hayom.

If new elections were held today, the Likud would receive 33 seats, the new Maagar Mohot poll predicted, compared to 31 for Blue and White.

Despite this lead, however, the right-wing – religious bloc failed to reach a 61-seat majority in the poll, with just 58 seats. The left-wing – Arab bloc also fell short, with just 53 seats. The secular rightist Yisrael Beytenu, which has called for a national unity government, would receive the remaining nine seats.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party would become the third largest faction in the Knesset with 12 seats, following by Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Yamina with seven apiece.

The Labor-Gesher alliance would win six seats, while the left-wing Democratic Union and right-wing Otzma Yehudit would each receive four seats if new elections were held today.

The poll surveyed a sample of 1,003 registered Israeli voters, and has a margin of error of 2.8%.

According to the poll, a plurality (42%) of Israelis say incumbent Premier Binyamin Netanyahu is the best candidate for the premiership, while just 28% favor Blue and White chief Benny Gantz. In a distant third is Yamina chief Ayelet Shaked with four percent, followed by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak with 3%, Labor chief Amir Peretz with 3%, Avidgor Liberman with 3%, and Yair Lapid at 2%.