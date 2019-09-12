Israel minister: US promised no changes on Iran sanctions

US reassured Israel that firing of NSA John Bolton does not signal change in policy regarding sanctions on Iran, Finance Minister says.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Thursday a visiting senior US treasury official assured him that sanctions against Iran would remain in full force.

"I just finished an excellent working meeting with Sigal Mandelker, the under secretary of the treasury," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"I was happy to hear from her that contrary to media reports there is no change in US sanctions policy toward Iran and they will continue at full strength."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against further uranium enrichment but also left open the possibility the US could ease sanctions to pave the way to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani.

Asked if he would take such a step to enable a meeting with Rouhani, Trump replied: "We will see what happens."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Iran of having a previously undisclosed site aimed at developing nuclear weapons that it had destroyed.

Iran had destroyed the site located near Abadeh, south of Isfahan, sometime between late June and late July after realising that Israel had detected it, Netanyahu alleged.