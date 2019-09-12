Nasrallah pledges allegiance to Iranian supreme leader

In a speech in honor of Ashura that aired on Al-Manar TV (Lebanon), Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah's loyalty to Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Nasrallah said that, as part of the Islamic resistance, Hezbollah will never be neutral in the battle between truth and falsehood, and he assured the audience that a regional war would spell the end of Israel and of U.S. hegemony and presence in the region, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Referring to Supreme Leader Khamenei as the "[Imam] Hussein of this age," Nasrallah said that Hezbollah and its followers would follow Khamenei even if they knew that America and the Zionists were to kill them, burn them, and spread their ashes into the wind 1,000 times over. This is the same pledge that Imam Hussein's companions told Hussein on the eve of Ashura.

The audience chanted: "We would not abandon you, oh son of Hussein!"