Al-Qaeda leader calls for attacks on US and Israeli targets

On anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Ayman Al-Zawahiri calls Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian targets.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri on Wednesday called on Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian targets.

The comments, quoted by the SITE Intelligence Group which tracks online activity of jihadist organizations, were made in a video statement released by Al-Qaeda on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“If you want Jihad to be focused solely on military targets, the American military has presence all over the world, from the East to the West,” said Al-Zawahiri in the video.

“Your countries are littered with American bases, with all the infidels therein and the corruption they spread,” he added.

The Al-Qaeda leader also criticized “backtrackers” from jihad, a reference to former jihadists who changed their views in prison.

Al-Zawahiri’s speech was recorded in a 33-minute, 28-second video produced by the group’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.

Al-Qaeda often releases recordings of Al-Zawahiri, though their veracity cannot be confirmed.

In one such recording, released in 2018, the Al-Qaeda leader urged Muslims to carry out jihad against the United States as it prepared to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

In a 2015 recording, Al-Zawahiri welcomed terrorist attacks in Israel and called for Muslims to work to “liberate” Jerusalem.