Border Police officer injured, ramming suspected

Car runs over Border Police officer north of Jerusalem and flees the scene. Police searching for the vehicle.

A Border Police officer was moderately injured on Wednesday evening when he was run over by a vehicle near Atarot, north of Jerusalem, during an operation to arrest suspected car thieves.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene treated the officer and evacuated him to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Security forces are searching for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident is criminally related.