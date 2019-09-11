'Honor 9/11 victims by ensuring it never happens again'

Ambassador Friedman delivers remarks at the Memorial Ceremony for the 9/11 Terror Attacks held by the US embassy.

The Jewish National Fund and the US Embassy in Jerusalem held a special ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem Wednesday to mark the eighteenth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said at the ceremony: "The victims of 9/11 and their families, showing courage and faith in the face of unspeakable pain and suffering, have inspired an American rebirth that has been nothing short of miraculous."

"Someone who woke up today from a 20-year coma would find little public evidence that an attack on American soil that an attack on the magnitude of 9/11 had occurred just 18 years ago.

Ambassador Friedman noted the rocket attacks from Gaza yesterday, connecting Hamas terrorism to the radical Islamist terrorists who targeted the United States.

"Just yesterday I was in Sderot on the Gaza periphery, where playgrounds must include shelters of reinforced concrete," he said.

"I'd like to think that if we could poll the victims of September 11 today, they would tell us that the best way to honor them is to make sure that we never need to build another memorial."