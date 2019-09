Woman stabbed in Jaffa in suspected terror attack. Police conducting manhunt for the assailant.

A woman was stabbed in Jaffa, part of the city of Tel Aviv, Wednesday morning, police reported.

The attack occurred on Aplaton Street in Jaffa, leaving the victim lightly wounded. The assailant fled the scene after the attack.

Police forces were dispatched to the scene, and security forces are searching for the suspect.

Authorities say all possible motives are being investigated in the attack, which may be terror-related.