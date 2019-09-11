Bennett: A national humiliation

Former Minister comments on footage of Netanyahu being taken off stage in Ashdod due to rocket attack.

Former Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) responded on Tuesday evening to the images from the south showing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu being taken off the stage in the middle of an election rally due to a Hamas rocket attack.

"A Prime Minister being taken off the stage in the middle of a speech because rockets are fired at him is a national humiliation. Hamas has stopped fearing Israel. Israel's security will be restored by Hamas leaders being eliminated and not by press conferences," he said.

MK Motti Yogev (Yamina) said in response to rocket attack on Ashdod and Ashkelon and to the footage of Netanyahu being taken off the stage, "It is not the Prime Minister who should step down because of terrorist threats, but rather the leaders of the terrorist organizations. They are the ones who should be hurt. In order to deter, reduce and even prevent attacks and casualties."

The chairman of Labor-Gesher, former Defense Minister MK Amir Peretz, also criticized Netanyahu following the images from the rally, saying, "There is nothing new under the sun. Unfortunately, Netanyahu once again disappeared while abandoning the residents of the south."

"True leadership requires tackling the root of the problem, and not sheltering under the protective shadow of the Iron Dome system. Netanyahu - leadership that runs away," Peretz added.