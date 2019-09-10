Sovereignty Movement responds to PM announcement

The Sovereignty Movement welcomed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement regarding Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, a move they say puts a damper on the "delusional idea of establishing another Arab state in the heart of our Land," but emphasized that alongside praise for the Prime Minister's choice to restore the sovereignty discourse on the Land of Israel to the political and public arena, Netanyahu's comments on sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and communities "should be treated with caution".

Sovereignty Movement heads Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar emphasized that sovereignty over the Jordan Valley must be a first significant step towards the complete process of applying Israeli sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria: "Sovereignty in the Jordan Valley should not be part of a political deal that will lead to withdrawals and concessions in other parts of our ancestral estate.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu once again proved that he is aware of the Zionist vision laying on his shoulders at this historic time, and how to use the political momentum that led to recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, transferring the U.S. Embassy and other embassies to Jerusalem, and now applying sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

"However, one must be vigilant and make sure that this is not a partial 'compensation' for withdrawals elsewhere in Judea and Samaria. There are no deals over any part of the Land of Israel."

The Sovereignty Movement added: "We welcome ideological, value-based discourse on the full duty of loyalty to the Land of Israel returning to the election campaign."

The Movement stresses that "sovereignty only over the Jewish communities means abandoning most of Judea and Samaria to the establishment of an Arab terrorist political entity in the heart of the country and the practical strangulation of the Jewish communities, even if Israeli law was applied to them."

The Sovereignty Movement concluded by saying that “so far, only declarations of sovereignty have been heard. The time has come for action. The people demand actual sovereignty over the entire territory."