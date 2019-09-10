Trump fires Bolton

US President Donald Trump has fired his National Security Adviser, John Bolton.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday.

"I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," the president wrote.

Bolton responded by claiming: "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'"

Boton's firing follows the surprise announcement over the weekend that the Trump Administration had invited delegations from Afghanistan to Camp David for peace talks, including representatives of the Taliban, and that President Trump had cancelled the negotiations.

Bolton had opposed the negotiations with the Taliban, according to CNN.

