Report: Netanyahu to promise sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will promise to apply sovereignty to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria later today, Channel 13 News reported.

Netanyahu will make a statement at the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel and events center at 5 PM Israel time, which the Likud party has called "a dramatic statement."

According to the report, the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is part of the Trump Administration's "deal of the Century," which will be published soon after the September 17 elections.

Last week, Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the elementary school in Elkana in western Samaria Sunday to mark the start of the new school year.

In his speech to the students, Netanyahu said: "We are building new houses here - this is a new house that is an old house - this is the original old house of the Jewish people and we will build another Elkana. We won't uproot anyone here. There will be no more Gush Katifs, no more displacement, and with the help of G-d we will apply Jewish sovereignty to all [Jewish] communities as part of the Land of Israel and as part of the State of Israel."