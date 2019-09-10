Dershowitz: Obama lied to me about Israel

Attorney says he's reconsidering Democratic party after Obama lied to him about Israel. "I broke my relationship with President Obama.”

Former Harvard Law professor and prominent defense attorney Alan Dershowtiz said that former US President Obama lied to him.

Speaking to One America News as he promotes his new book “Defending Israel: The Story of My Relationship with My Most Challenging Client,” Dershowitz related how Obama had invited him to the Oval Office to talk to him.

“He made me promises which he broke - and I broke my relationship with President Obama.”

According to OAN, Dershowitz said he believes that while Obama told him he would always have Israel’s back, it was so he could stab Israel in the back.

He pointed to the anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution 2334 passed toward the end of Obama’s term as president. The resolution was able to pass after the US abstained on the vote and failed to use its veto power to strike down the resolution.

“President Obama’s decision on the way out to allow the UN to condemn Israel for ‘occupying’ the Western Wall, the holiest place in Judaism, the Jewish Quarter, Hebrew University, Hadassah Hospital access roads, was abominable, and I took very strong positions against Obama.”

According to OAN, Dershowitz said that Obama’s policies had the effect of emboldening Israel’s arch-enemy Iran.

“Israel is always at a security risk and has to take preventative actions and other actions as it’s doing today” to defend itself, he noted.

Obama’s actions have led Dershowitz to now reconsider his longtime affiliation with the Democratic party, according to OAN.

Dershowitz added that he voted for Obama but has attacked his policies, while he voted against Trump but defended his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and recognize the Golan as part of Israel.