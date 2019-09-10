Poll: Blue and White leads Likud 32 to 31

New poll shows right-wing bloc gaining, but still coming up short of majority without Yisrael Beytenu.

The center-left Blue and White party has taken a narrow lead over the Likud, a new poll shows, even as the right-wing – religious bloc gains ground over the left-wing – Arab bloc.

A new poll produced by the Kantar agency and published on Kan Tuesday morning shows Blue and White with a one-mandate lead over the Likud, 32 to 31, reversing the Likud’s one-seat lead in the previous Kantar poll last Sunday.

Despite the reversal for the Likud, the right-wing – religious bloc gained additional mandates in the latest poll, rising to 58 seats, compared to 54 seats in the previous Kantar survey. The left-wing – Arab bloc fell in Tuesday poll to 53 seats, compared to 55 in the previous Kantar survey, while Yisrael Beytenu, which has called for a national unity government, fell from 11 seats to 9.

Yamina, an alliance of three small right-wing parties, fell from 10 seats in the previous Kantar poll to nine in Tuesday’s survey, while Otzma Yehudit cleared the threshold for the first time in a Kantar poll, with four seats. The previous Kantar poll showed Otzma just below the 3.25% electoral threshold, with 2.9%.

Both of the haredi parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, are projected to receive seven seats each.

The left-wing Democratic Union, a merger of the Meretz party with the Israel Democratic Party, would win six seats if elections were held today, a loss of one seat compared to last Sunday’s poll.

Labor, which was projected to win six seats last week, fell to five in Tuesday’s poll.

The predominantly Arab Joint List would win 10 seats, a loss of one mandate compared to last week’s poll.