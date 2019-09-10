Israeli drone falls in Gaza

IDF says that a drone fell in southern Gaza overnight. Incident being investigated. PA report says drone is in hands of Hamas.

The Palestinian Arab Shehab news agency reported on Tuesday morning that an Israeli drone was intercepted east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the drone was shot down and is now in the hands of Hamas.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later confirmed night that an IDF drone fell in the southern Gaza Strip overnight Monday.

The incident is being investigated.

On Monday morning, the Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed it had downed an Israeli UAV in the village of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.

According to the announcement, members of the organization intercepted the UAV with appropriate weapons as it crossed the border from Israel and it is now in the hands of Hezbollah.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit subsequently confirmed that an IDF drone which was engaged in routine activities on the Lebanese border had fallen on the Lebanese side.

The statement noted that there was no fear of information having been leaked.