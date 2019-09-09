Images show Iranian efforts to cover up nuclear facility

Images show cement blocks used to hide radioactive material from being discovered at site.

i24NEWS has obtained new images showing the extent of Iran's efforts to cover up its use of a storage facility for nuclear materials.

The images show cement blocks used to hide radioactive material from being discovered at the site.

The new evidence apparently verifies Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's warning last year at the United Nations General Assembly after referring to "clean but radioactive rugs".

Netanyahu's admonition was made months after an Israeli clandestine operation obtained highly sensitive documentation from the Islamic Republic outlining its atomic program.

i24NEWS Warehouse where the IAEA found traces of uranium, September 9, 2019.