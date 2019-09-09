Israeli sales of F-35 parts to US to top $2 billion

US purchases of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter components from Israel hits $1.75 billion, expected to top $2 billion by year's end.

The US has purchased over $1.75 billion in components from Israel for the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter, Globes reported Monday.

Lockheed Martin’s F-35, which was the product of the Joint Strike Fighter program, was developed in cooperation with American allies, including Israel, who contributed components used in the fighter’s construction.

According to the report, Israeli companies commissioned to produce the F-35 components took in more than $500 million last year in F-35-related sales to Lockheed Martin, pushing the total sales by Israeli firms to the F-35’s producer to $1.75 billion.

Israeli companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and a firm owned by Israel’s Elbit, first signed deals with Lockheed Martin for the F-35 components in 2010.

The Israeli Defense Ministry expects the total number of sales of F-35 parts to top $2 billion by the end of 2019.

The components manufactured in Israel include the F-35’s wings, with 50 pairs of F-35 wings already produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, and more than 750 additional pairs expected to be produced by IAI.

Lockheed Martin also commissioned an Elbit subsidiary for a $1.2 billion deal to produce the hi-tech helmets worn by F-35 pilots which link into the aircraft’s computer system, providing target data, aircraft status information, infrared views, and a night-vision camera.