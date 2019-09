Crossings Authority confiscates shipment containing fabric suspected of being intended for creation of fake IDF uniforms.

Dozens of fabrics and disposable goods were transferred Sunday from Israel to Gaza.

The products, brought into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, were discovered when the Crossings Authority inspected the fabrics and found that they contained dozens of olive green cloth rolls.

Each roll contained over 60 meters (197 feet) of fabric which Gaza's terror organizations may have planned to use to sew IDF uniforms.

The goods included in the shipment were confiscated by authorities.