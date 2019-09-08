'Jason Greenblatt changed the face of the Middle East'

Avi Berkowitz, outgoing White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt’s successor, will continue his predecessor’s pro-Israel line and will not push the Trump administration in a new direction vis-à-vis Israel and the Palestinian Authority, said attorney Marc Zell, who chairs Republicans Overseas Israel.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva Sunday, Zell said Greenblatt’s departure would not be followed by a change in the Trump administration’s relationship with the Jewish state.

“In my opinion, everything will continue as it has up till now. There could always be some sudden last minute changes, that’s because of changes in personnel inside the White House.”

Zell lauded Greeblatt, crediting him with helping to “change the face of the Middle East” by increasing cooperation between Israel and parts of the Arab world.

“He and his team did things to change the face of the Middle East, just because they dared to think outside of the box. For many years, successive administrations in Washington, not to mention the international community, stuck by the mantra of ‘two states for two peoples’ – and nothing moved. Then along comes Jason Greenblatt – following the policies of President Trump and Vice President Pence – and in one fell swoop the whole picture in the Middle East changes.”

“Bahrain, Oman, and even Saudi Arabia are now talking about cooperating with Israel against the Iranian threat, and to put together a plan to support peace. It is unbelievable. What has happened here is a borderline miracle.”

Regarding Berkowitz, Greenblatt’s appointed successor, Zell said he had met him “once or twice”, calling him a “very talented young man”.

“I believe that he won’t stray from the policies of the White House and President Trump as laid out by Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt.”