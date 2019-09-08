Israel's conflict with the terrorist organizations in Gaza is close to reaching the tipping point thanks to Iranian influence, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said Sunday.

"We have recently identified a growing fingerprint of Qassem Soleimani and the Iranian axis in terrorist activities in Gaza, using new measures and the direct management of terrorist activities through Islamic Jihad," Minister Katz said in an interview with Reshet Bet.

"It brings us very close to a comprehensive Israeli campaign against the terrorist organizations in Gaza, a campaign that will take place at the times and conditions we will decide on. In this campaign, it is clear that the top leaders of the terrorist organizations will be wiped out and its force destroyed," the Foreign Minister added.

Later in the interview, Katz slammed the leaders of the Blue and White party, saying that their current hard line against Hamas in Gaza is contradicted by the positions they held while serving in leadership positions in the IDF and the Security Cabinet.

"All those who are hurrying on the path [to war], I did not see them pushing to intensify the battle and enter Gaza when they were in senior positions in the IDF," Katz said.