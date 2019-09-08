Amir Peretz: Yair Netanyahu is more dangerous than Yigal Amir

Hundreds of leftists came to the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest against the tweet of Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, against the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The event was attended by, among others, Labor-Gesher chairman Amir Peretz and Shimon Sheves, who was the General Director of the Prime Minister's Office during Rabin's term in office.

"Yair Netanyahu is more dangerous than Yigal Amir. Don't get confused. The hands on the keyboard are Yair’s but the voice is Netanyahu's voice. The Netanyahu family never got off the balcony," Peretz said at the event.

"The killer [of Rabin] did not act alone ... No, do not be confused. Standing behind him was a huge incitement and resounding de-legitimacy, which was full of hatred and was resourceful and powerful. And there were also political figures behind him, including an opposition leader (a reference to Binyamin Netanyahu -ed.) who walked at the Ra’anana junction with a coffin behind and stood on a porch in Zion Square with posters of Rabin in an SS uniform below him,” charged Peretz.

“I state here, Yair Netanyahu is more dangerous than Yigal Amir. Yigal Amir will no longer murder anyone. He is in prison for the rest of his life. But many Yigal Amirim are now reading the tweets, listening well to the lack of reservations from their leader, the father, and figuring out what to do. I call from here to the Attorney General – it is your responsibility. I’m less interested in champagne and cigars. I am interested in stopping the next murder! It is only in your power to stop this madness. The Israel Police and the Shin Bet must act to stop this dangerous incitement that damages every part of Israel and okays the next murder.”

“I will file a private criminal complaint against Yair Netanyahu. This is not incitement against Yitzhak Rabin of blessed memory. It's an incitement to hurt anyone who doesn't think like them. I urge the police to act quickly and with all their might to block this Twitter account before it is too late,” he continued.

Yair Netanyahu sparked an uproar over the weekend after he attacked Rabin, who was murdered by a Jewish assassin at the end of a peace rally in November 1995, on Twitter.

"Rabin broke the law, lectured in America while he was a public servant and earned a fortune. When they figured it out, he dropped the case on his wife, and closed it in a pleasant living room conversation with Aharon Barak. Rabin murdered Holocaust survivors in Altalena. Rabin brought Arafat and tens of thousands of terrorists from Tunis here and brought about the deaths of 2,000 Israelis,” the son tweeted.

Netanyahu's spokesman, Ofer Golan, issued a statement following the conclusion of the Sabbath making clear that Prime Minister Netanyahu disapproved of the comments written by his son.

"I do not agree with the comments my son Yair wrote about the late Yitzhak Rabin. Yair's positions are solely his own and are his opinion," the statement said.