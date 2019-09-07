Swedish FM who sparked outrage in Israel resigns

Margot Wallström, Sweden's FM who angered Israel when she accused the IDF of 'killing Palestinians without trial,' resigns from her post.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström resigned from her post on Friday.

Wallström stated she is leaving the Foreign Office in order to devote her time to her family. "The time has come for me to spend more time with my husband, my children and my grandchildren. I have notified the Prime Minister of my wish to leave the government and my post as Minister for Foreign Affairs," Wallström wrote on Twitter.

Wallström sparked a storm in Israel in 2015 when she made a statement connecting the Paris terror attacks to "Palestinian despair."

She again sparked outrage in Israel in 2016 when she called for an investigation into the killing of Palestinians by Israeli security forces. In her remarks to the Swedish news agency TT, she argued that "it is important to conduct a comprehensive and reliable investigation into these deaths in order to clarify what happened and bring those responsible to justice, if necessary."

She subsequently planned a trip to Israel at the end of 2016 but cancelled her trip when Israeli officials threatened to boycott her.