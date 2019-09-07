Police attacked in Jerusalem

In Jerusalem's Isawiya neighborhood, police units responding to two local incidents were attacked by Muslim suspects who threw firebombs and rocks at them.

In the first incident, two officers were injured and taken to hospital with light injuries.

In the second incident, when police officers were called in to deal with a local disturbance, they were attacked and damage was caused to a number of police vehicles in the area.

"Regular police operations continue in the area and police will prevent any further incidents of violence and danger towards them," a police spokesperson said.