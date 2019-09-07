Three Gazans arrested after crossing into Israel

IDF troops on Saturday apprehended three suspects who crossed the security fence from southern Gaza, infiltrating into Israeli territory.

The troops searched and blocked off the area where the suspects had infiltrated before ultimately apprehending them.



A field search and an examination of the three 13-year-old suspects' clothes revealed a knife in their possession and they were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

In a separate incident Saturday, IDF troops apprehended an additional suspect who crossed the security fence from northern Gaza into Israeli territory.

Two knives were found in his possession and he was transferred to security forces for further questioning.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Defense Minister, received regular updates during the day, and issued directives for the necessary operations.

"Hamas is responsible for all aggression originating from Gazan territory. Any attempt to harm either our civilians or our soldiers will be met with a forceful response," Netanyahu said.