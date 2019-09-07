Two Israelis wounded in terror attack after visiting dentist

Terrorist asks if father and son are Jewish, stabs them.

A 17-year-old Israeli and his 60-year-old father were lightly injured when a Palestinian Authority (PA) Muslim teen approached them near the PA town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, asking if they were Jewish.

When the victims, who had just visited an Arab dentist in the area, responded in the affirmative, the terrorist stabbed them.

The troops provided the civilians with initial medical treatment and Magen David Adom (MDA) transferred them for further treatment.

Israeli security forces are searching for the terrorist.

"At 11:20, a report was received at MDA's 101 emergency line in the Yarkon region about 2 injured people who were apparently attacked near Kfar Azzun and were brought by IDF medical forces to join forces with MDA teams near Eliyahu Crossing," an MDA spokesperson said.

"MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment to 2 injured people, including a 17-year-old boy in serious condition and a 60-year-old man in mild condition. The injured were evacuated by MDA teams to Meir hospital in Kfar Saba."

MDA paramedic Ayub Rabia said: "We joined IDF medical force near the Eliyahu crossing that brought us 2 injured, a 17-year-old boy with a number of stab wounds to his upper body and a 60-year-old man in mild condition with a stab wound to his hand. We provided them Medical life saving treatment that included dressing, bleeding, and medication and evacuated them in a stable co diction to the hospital."