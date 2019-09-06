First-ever Tel Aviv to Jerusalem electric train run

The electric train successfully traveled from the Tel Aviv HaHagana station to the Yitzhak Navon station in Jerusalem.

The Israel Railways and the Transportation Ministry conducted a test run of an electric train between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday morning.

The test drive was conducted to test the electrical infrastructure and identify any problems in anticipation of the full operation of the expected line toward the end of the year.

"This test run is an important achievement of the national project of switching to electric trains and comes after much effort and intensive work," said Michael Meksner, CEO of the Israel Railways. "I hope this is a bright spot for further progress on the project of advancing the rail and transportation system in Israel to a more modern era."