Poll: Right-wing bloc approaches 60 seats

Israel Hayom and i24NEWS poll: Likud has 31 seats, Blue and White has 30. Yamina has eight seats, and Otzma Yehudit has four.

An Israel Hayom and i24NEWS poll released on Friday morning finds that if elections were held today, the Likud party would lead the way with 31 seats.

The Likud is followed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid's Blue and White party which wins 30 seats. The Joint List receives 11 seats in the poll - the same number as Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Avigdor Liberman.

Yamina wins eight seats, as does Shas. United Torah Judaism has seven seats.

The Labor-Gesher list wins six seats. The Democratic Union has four seats, as does Otzma Yehudit.

The right-wing camp, without Liberman, has 58 seats. The left-Arab bloc has 51 seats without Liberman.