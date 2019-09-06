Poll: 32 seats for both Likud and Blue and White

The third largest party is Yisrael Beytenu with 10 seats. Yamina and the Joint List both have 9.

A Radio 103FM poll conducted by the Smith Institute and released on Thursday shows that if the elections were held today, the Netanyahu-led Likud party would win 32 seats, and the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid would win the same number of seats.

The third largest party would be Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu with 10 seats. Yamina, headed by Ayelet Shaked, would win 9 seats and so would the Joint List.

The haredi parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, maintain their power with 15 seats: 8 for Shas and 7 for UTJ.

The Democratic Union headed by Nitzan Horowitz, Stav Shafir and Ehud Barak wins 7 seats as well, and the Labor-Gesher party of Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis has 6 seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party does not pass the electoral threshold and, according to the poll, receives 2.5% of the votes.

The blocs look as follows: The right-haredim bloc has 56 seats without Liberman, and the left-Arab bloc has 54 seats without Liberman.