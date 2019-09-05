Fulfilling Ari Fuld's dream

Two lone soldiers who served together in the IDF were both killed by Arab terrorists twenty-five years apart. Special Boomerang project.

Last September, Ari Fuld died a hero's death after being stabbed by a Palestinian Arab terrorist in Gush Etzion and pursuing his attacker to save others from being harmed before collapsing.

Twenty-six years earlier, Ari had enlisted in the IDF as a lone soldier together with fellow lone soldier Yehoshua Friedberg from Canada. A year later, in 1993, Yehoshua was kidnapped and murdered by Arab terrorists. Ari took it upon himself to always remember Yehoshua, keeping in touch with his family throughout the years.

The last project Ari was working on before his death was creating a hospitality truck to serve IDF soldiers as they travel from one mission to the next in memory of Yehoshua. Unfortunately, Ari didn't have a chance to complete the project before his life was cruelly cut short in the prime of his life.

The next Boomerang Gives project is collaborating with the Ari Fuld Project to complete Ari's last project and raise enough funds for the hospitality truck, which will now be in memory of both Yehoshua and Ari.