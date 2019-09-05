"Nasrallah didn't understand what was happening"

IDF spokesman discusses maneuver in which apparently-injured soldiers were evacuated, claiming a blow has been struck to Nasrallah's image.

IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis on Thursday discussed at the News 12 conference the recent IDF maneuver in which the IDF evacuated soldiers by helicopter to the hospital after Hezbollah fired anti-aircraft missiles at Israel - only to reveal later that no soldiers were really injured.

“Our understanding was that we needed to create a ‘battle fog’ for Nasrallah as pertains to the whole issue of decision-making,” Manelis said, adding that he believed there were two hours in which Nasrallah “didn't manage to understand what was happening.”

“The fact that it appeared to him that there were casualties, despite the fact that there weren’t any, allowed the incident to conclude in the way it did” rather than devolve into a larger confrontation, Manelis claimed.

Manelis explained that, while the IDF generally maintains a policy of “ambiguity," the sharing of information may also be used as a strategic tool.

“The idea whereby we use information intelligently to deter the enemy, to change the nature of his preparedness using digital and social media, is an operational tool.”

He said he was “unequivocally” sure that Nasrallah is currently in hiding in a bunker, adding that the Hezbollah leader has been highly constrained in his movement over the past 13 years.

“He takes his steps carefully in the Dahyia quarter, almost like a wanted person.”

“I think the success of the IDF spokesperson in recent months has been to strike a blow to the reliability attributed to Nasrallah in Israel and in Lebanon,” Manelis concluded. “He sometimes has a godlike aura about him. In recent months, almost in every speech, he tells blatant lies.”

“The fact that we have succeeded in breaching that space is a success.”