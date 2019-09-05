Mustapha Allouch: 'Everybody in Lebanon knows Iran and Hezbollah call the shots rather than Lebanese government and military.'

Mustapha Allouch, a Lebanese politician who is a member of the March 14 Alliance, said in an interview that was uploaded to the Internet by Orient Net that Hezbollah has hijacked Lebanon and the authority to make decisions regarding war and peace in the region, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said the Lebanese people suffer from Stockholm syndrome since they are sympathizing with and defending Hezbollah, and he stated that everybody in Lebanon knows that Iran and Hezbollah call the shots rather than the Lebanese government and military.