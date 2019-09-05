Bennett: We won't sit in Gantz-Lapid government

Ex minister unimpressed by Gantz's openness to including Shaked and himself in Blue and White-led gov't. "No way we'd sit in that gov't."

Former Minister Naftali Bennett, No. 4 on the Yamina list for the Knesset elections, made it clear that the New Right members in the list will under no circumstances join a government headed by Benny Gantz.

In an interview at the B’Sheva conference in the community of Kedem in collaboration with Arutz Sheva, Bennett estimated that Gantz will not be prime minister, and made it clear that "we will not sit in a government led by the Lapid-Gantz duo".

Bennett responded to Gantz's statement this morning, Thursday, whereby he would not be ready to include Smotrich in a government led by himself, but that regarding Bennett and Shaked "there is what to talk about."

"Who wants to be in your government at all?" Bennett asked rhetorically.

"He says, 'The messianics, Rabbi Peretz and Smotrich, we won’t accept,' so I say there is no scenario in which we would sit in a government like that.”

Bennett later called on the public not to vote for Otzma Yehudit, which he claimed did not have a chance of passing the electoral threshold. "The prime minister, who is the most talented politician in Israel, sat for two weeks to check their chances of passing and last night he saw that they were bringing a maximum of 2.5 seats."

"I appeal to the public: If a left-wing government is established, it is only because of these 2.5 seats. I don’t have anything against them, they are campaigning. I appeal to the public," Bennett added.