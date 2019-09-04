US ambassador marks 90th anniversary of Arab riots which left 133 Jews dead, noting that massacres preceded establishment of Israel.

Anti-Israel terrorism preceded Israel taking control of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, said American Ambassador to Israel David Friedman Wednesday, adding that Arab attacks targeting Jews even preceded the establishment of the State of Israel.

The US ambassador tweeted Wednesday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the 1929 Hevron Massacre, part of the massive wave of Arab riots in late August of that year across the British Mandate of Palestine.

“Today Israel observes 90 yrs since Hebron Massacre-67 Jews murdered & many more wounded,” Friedman tweeted. “This attack was long before the creation of the State of Israel & the Six Day War. Important lesson: Terrorism is always about hatred & violence; never about vindicating political grievances.”

Sixty-seven Jews were massacred in Hevron, with a total of 133 Jews murdered through the Land of Israel, with hundreds more wounded.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron Wednesday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the riots. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is also expected to visit the city Wednesday.