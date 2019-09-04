'Many countries' interested in Israeli anti-drone systems

The Israel National Pavilion, organized by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), in Israel’s Ministry of Defense, will showcase 15 companies that offer a variety of unique defense solutions, with a particular focus on addressing the global challenges posed by the use of drones.

Head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.), Yair Kulas said: “The focus of the global security discussion is the threat posed by the use of drones. Israeli anti-drone, defense systems are generating interest in many countries.”

The International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), in the Israel Ministry of Defense, has completed preparations for the opening of the Israel National Pavilion at the DSEI exhibition in London. The event focuses on all aspects of defense, and is considered to be among the most important security exhibitions in Europe and the world. DSEI opens on September 10, and will have five domain-focused areas: aerospace, land, naval, security and joint (including HLS and cyber).

Fifteen leading Israeli companies will showcase their innovations at the Israel National Pavilion: Controp, Rada, EMC, ECI, SERAPHIM, SCD, RT, RP, Elmo, Physical Logic, Redler Technologies, General Robotics, SAN, Magam Safety, and Smart Shooter. Around 15 additional Israeli companies will participate in the exhibition, including Israel’s biggest industries: Rafael, Elbit Systems, and IAI.