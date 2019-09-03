Israel sends experts to Brazil to assist with Amazon fires

Israeli delegation of firefighters, rescue experts leave for Brazil to help combat fires ravaging the Amazon Basin.

Israel announced Tuesday it was sending a delegation of experts on natural disasters to help Brazil combat the fires ravaging its Amazon basin.

"An Israeli delegation of firefighters and rescue experts is leaving for Brazil on Tuesday evening to help the local authorities," the foreign ministry said.

Fires in different parts of the Amazon have put Brazil under pressure on the diplomatic front.

Turning down offers of international help over the worst fires in the Amazon in years, Brazil has accused foreign countries -- particularly in Europe -- of trying to meddle in its affairs.

But Brazil, whose President Jair Bolsonaro has good relations with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, has accepted aid from the Jewish state, which last week said it would provide 100 tonnes of fire-fighting material.