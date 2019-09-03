The IDF exposed a facility belonging to Hezbollah, located near Nabi Chit in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, designed to convert and manufacture precision guided missiles.

The facility was established a few years ago by Iran and Hezbollah in order to manufacture weapons.

Lately, various activities to facilitate the manufacture and conversion of precision guided missiles at the facility have been identified, including the establishment of a dedicated assembly line for precision weapons and the transfer of sensitive and dedicated equipment.



The facility holds a number of machines designed to manufacture the motors and the warheads of missiles with an accuracy of less than 10 meters. In order to manufacture the missiles, Iran supplies special machines and instructs the manufacturing crews, in addition to continuous supporting guidance.

IDF Spokesman Engine production area



This facility is of superior importance to the Hezbollah precision missile project, which is why Hezbollah, in fear of strikes, evacuated precious and unique equipment from the compound to civilian locations in Beirut.



The facility is divided to different sections:

Motor production;

Quality assurance;

Manufacturing of explosives for warheads;

Logistics.



Below is an aerial photo of a site designed to produce and convert precision missiles in the Lebanese Bekaa Valley, near the town of Nabi Chit: